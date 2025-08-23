India’s first Made-in-India semiconductor chip coming by 2025-end, says PM Modi; adds ‘working rapidly’ on 6G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 23 August, said semiconductor factories are coming up in India and the country will see its first domestically made chip in the market by the end of 2025. The PM also added that work is also progressing rapidly on developing a ‘Made in India’ 6G network.

Modi noted that India could have begun semiconductor manufacturing 50–60 years ago but missed the opportunity for decades. He said the government has now changed this situation, with new factories being set up and chip production about to begin, marking a step towards technological self-reliance.

“We are working rapidly on Made in India 6G. We all know that semiconductor manufacturing could have started in India 50-60 years ago, but India missed that too, and the same thing continued for many years to come. Today we have changed this situation. Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India. By the end of this year, the first Made in India chip will come in the market.” PM Modi said at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum.

The prime minister also highlighted India's aim to export electric vehicles to over 100 countries.

Modi said: "India, which follows the mantra of Reform, Perform, Transform, is today in a position to take the world out of slow growth rate. We are not the people who sit on the banks of stagnant water and throw pebbles. We are the people who can turn the fast-flowing stream..."

Highlighting the government’s reform push, Modi said a new Income Tax Bill has been introduced after 60 years and written in simple language to benefit the common man.

The PM said that despite many disruptions created by the opposition during the monsoon session, the government is engaged in reforms with full commitment.

During the speech, PM Modi noted that India is going to become world's third-largest economy very soon.

He said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"We are going to become the world's third-largest economy very soon. Experts are saying that India's contribution to the world's growth is going to be around 20% very soon. The reason behind this growth, this resilience that we are seeing in India's economy, is the macroeconomic stability that has come to India in the last decade. Today, our fiscal deficit is expected to come down to 4.4 per cent. And this is when we have faced such a big crisis of Covid. Today, our companies are raising record funds from the capital market," he said.

