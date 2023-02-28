Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  India's fiscal deficit widens to 11.91 lakh cr, 67.8% on revised FY23 aim

India's fiscal deficit widens to 11.91 lakh cr, 67.8% on revised FY23 aim

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST Livemint
The fiscal deficit in April-May this year is Rs3,73,361 crore, which is up 63% compared to last year. Photo: AFP

The Centre made an upward revision in its fiscal deficit target for 2022-23 in the 2023 Budget to 17.55 lakh crore from 16.61 lakh crore

India's fiscal deficit for April to January of the current fiscal year came in at 11.91 lakh crore, or 67.8 per cent of revised annual estimates, according to government data.

India's fiscal deficit for April to January of the current fiscal year came in at 11.91 lakh crore, or 67.8 per cent of revised annual estimates, according to government data.

The fiscal deficit in the corresponding period of last financial year was 58.9 per cent of that year's target.

The fiscal deficit in the corresponding period of last financial year was 58.9 per cent of that year's target.

The Centre made an upward revision in its fiscal deficit target for 2022-23 in the 2023 Budget to 17.55 lakh crore from 16.61 lakh crore.

The Centre made an upward revision in its fiscal deficit target for 2022-23 in the 2023 Budget to 17.55 lakh crore from 16.61 lakh crore.

The total receipts for the April-January period stood at 19.77 lakh crore, which is 81.7 per cent of the revised FY23 budget estimate. It is 81.3 per cent of the revised estimate. It was 18.72 lakh crore in the year ago period.

The total receipts for the April-January period stood at 19.77 lakh crore, which is 81.7 per cent of the revised FY23 budget estimate. It is 81.3 per cent of the revised estimate. It was 18.72 lakh crore in the year ago period.

 The overall expenditure in the period came in at 31.68 lakh crore, which is 75.7 per cent  of this fiscal year's revised budget target. It was 28.09 lakh crore in the year ago period.

 The overall expenditure in the period came in at 31.68 lakh crore, which is 75.7 per cent  of this fiscal year's revised budget target. It was 28.09 lakh crore in the year ago period.

The net tax revenue, for the 10-month period ending January 2023, stood at 16.89 lakh crore, which is 80.9 per cent of the entire fiscal year's target.

The net tax revenue, for the 10-month period ending January 2023, stood at 16.89 lakh crore, which is 80.9 per cent of the entire fiscal year's target.

 The non-tax revenues came in at 2.31 lakh, which is 80.9 per cent and 88.2 per cent of the revised estimates.

 The non-tax revenues came in at 2.31 lakh, which is 80.9 per cent and 88.2 per cent of the revised estimates.

The government has raised 31,123 crore through disinvestment in April through January period, which is 62 percent of the revised target.

The government has raised 31,123 crore through disinvestment in April through January period, which is 62 percent of the revised target.

The capital expenditure during April-January period stood at 5.69 lakh crore, as compared to 4.41 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The capital expenditure during April-January period stood at 5.69 lakh crore, as compared to 4.41 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

While, the government's market borrowings in April-January period came in at 10.05 lakh crore

While, the government's market borrowings in April-January period came in at 10.05 lakh crore

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP