Home / News / India's forex reserves rise for third straight week, hits 6-month high
Back

India's foreign exchange reserves rose above a six-month high of $576.76 billion in the week through Jan. 27, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

This is the third consecutive week that the country's reserves have risen. In the week to Jan. 20, the reserves stood at $573.73 billion.

The RBI has intervened to buy dollars as the rupee stabilised, according to forex market participants.

This, coupled with valuation changes, adds to the central bank's forex reserves.

The rupee declined 0.5% against the dollar in the week to Jan. 27 on suspected RBI intervention and importer hedging, having traded in a range of 80.88-81.7650.

For the current week ending Feb. 3, the rupee fell again on equity outflow jitters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
In May and June, the RBI had bought $28.3 billion of forex forwards. According to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch report, this fully covers its short outstanding forwards position, including $26 billion of FCNR-B swaps. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint<br />

Forex reserve up by $1.727 bn to USD 573.727 bn

1 min read . 27 Jan 2023
(Photo: iStock)

Kotak Mahindra Bank implements RBI's first phase of Digital Rupee

1 min read . 02 Feb 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout