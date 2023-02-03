India's forex reserves rise for third straight week, hits 6-month high
India's forex reserves have risen for the third straight week; it has hit the 6-month high at $573.73 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves rose above a six-month high of $576.76 billion in the week through Jan. 27, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×