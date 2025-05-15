India’s goods trade deficit widens to a five-month high of $26.42 billion in April on surging imports
SummaryThe merchandise trade deficit—the difference between exports and imports—stood at $21.54 billion in March, $14.05 billion in February, $23 billion in January and $19.19 billion in April 2024.
New Delhi: India’s merchandise trade deficit rose to a five-month high of $26.42 billion in April on the back of higher imports, even as exports rose provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday showed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more