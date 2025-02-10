India’s Got Latent a controversy magnet: From Deepika Padukone’s depression to Uorfi Javed row, a look at past troubles

The YouTube reality show ‘India's Got Latent’, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has once again stirred controversy through its recent episode.

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar comment on parents during the reality show led to massive outrage across the spectrum on Monday.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, apologised and said comedy is not his forte.

"Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry... Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform.... Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better... I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said in a video statement on X.

Past controversies In the past also, the ‘India's Got Latent’ show has sparked several controversies over insensitive comments about actress Deepika Padukone's mental health, woman’s costume-cutting act, and remarks about people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Deepika Padukone's depression Last November, a contestant mocked Padukone's battle with depression, which several social media users found insensitive.

Referring to the birth of Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, a contestant named Bunty Banerjee said: “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right. Great, now she knows what depression really looks like."

Arunachal Pradesh row A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against a contestant, Jessy Nabam, for making controversial comments on the show, saying people from Arunachal Pradesh often eat dog meat.

Nabam, herself from Arunachal, said: “I know this because my friends do, and sometimes they even eat their pets.”

Costume-cutting act on show Priyanka Halder, a model and actress from West Bengal, has sparked a social media controversy after participating in a ‘costume-cutting’ act on the show.

Halder stood in a red bodycon dress while her friend, Adil Mohd, transformed it into a cut-out one.

Uorfi Javed walks out Last year, Uorfi Javed had walked out of the show after she was abused and debased by two contestants.

On Instagram, she had written: “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just s**t shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, s**t shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage in front of so many people.”