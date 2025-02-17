The National Commission for Women (NCW) set a new hearing date on February 17 after YouTubers and influencers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and other panelists from the controversial India's Got Latent episode failed to appear in response to summons about derogatory and obscene remarks made on the show.

Ranveer Allahbadia's statement that sparked controversy In the viral video, BeerBiceps, 31, is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

The NCW had summoned Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra and Balraj Ghai, to appear before it on February 17, 2025 at 12 PM.

What are the news dates for summon given to content creators However, according to NCW officials, citing concerns over personal safety, prior travel commitments and other logistical challenges, many failed to attend in person.

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy Highlights According to NCW, Allahbadia, citing death threats, requested a postponement of three weeks, prompting the Commission to reschedule his hearing to March 6, 2025.

Earlier, media reports had stated that Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina were to appear before the NCW virtually.

Citing safety concerns, Mukhija had requested to appear virtually until conditions stabilizes. According to NCW official her hearing too has been moved to March 6.

Meanwhile, Raina, currently on a pre-planned tour in the US, assured the NCW of his availability upon his return, so his hearing is set for March 11. Singh, who is touring Paris, is set to retuern by March 10. The NCW hearing for YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has also been postponed. His lawyer, who appeared on his behalf due to illness, confirmed a new hearing date of March 6.

Meanwhile, the procuders of the show Poojari and Bothra did not respond to the summons and hence have drawn strong condemnation from the NCW. Poojari has been has reissued a resummon for March 6 while Ghai, currently abroad, has been given a hearing date of March 11 upon his return.