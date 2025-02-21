YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani approached the Supreme Court to challenge First Information Report (FIR) filed against him in Guwahati, News 18 reported. He seeks to quash or transfer the case to Mumbai. The case involves allegations of obscenity on 'India’s Got Latent' show in which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia is the primary accused.

Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks in Samay Raina’s YouTube show that drew widespread criticism. Meanwhile, Chanchlani is one of the persons named in the case. Ashish Chanchlani's petition will be heard on Friday in the apex court. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will hear the case.

The FIR was filed at the Guwahati Police station on February 10. It levies charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS), Information Technology Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

What does Ashish Chanchlani's plea state? In the plea, Ashish Chanchlani seeks to quash the FIR filed at Cyber police station Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam. “Quash the FIR bearing No. 03 of 2025 registered at Cyber PS Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam as it was registered later," News 18 reported citing the plea document.

Furthermore, the YouTuber seeks to transfer of the FIR to to Mumbai Police Station Nodal Cyber, where FIR bearing No. 05 of 2025 was registered first.

On Tuesday, the Gauhati High Court granted interim bail to Ashish Chanchlani while hearing his anticipatory bail petition. The court instructed the YouTuber to appear before the investigating officer within 10 days. According to Chanchlani’s counsel, he did not make any derogatory remarks in the show as the allegations in the FIR were made against the co-accused persons.