Business News/ News / India’s horticulture production in FY23 seen marginally higher

India’s horticulture production in FY23 seen marginally higher

Puja Das

Farmers produced more potatoes, tomatoes and fruits in FY2022-23, as per the agriculture ministry’s third advance estimates. Onion output, however, declined

Production of vegetables and fruits is estimated to have increased in FY2023 on higher tomato and potato output. (Mint)

NEW DELHI :India’s horticulture production, including that of vegetables and fruits, was 2.32% higher in financial year 2022-23 at 355.3 million tonnes, according to the agriculture ministry’s third advance estimates issued on Thursday.

Production of vegetables is estimated to have increased to 213.88 mt in FY 2022-23 from 209.14 mt in the year prior due to an increase in potato and tomato output.

Onion production, however, is estimated to have dropped 4.7% to 30.2 mt in FY23, according to government officials who declined to be identified. The agriculture ministry did not provide specific data on onion output.

Estimated kharif and late kharif onion production in the 2023-24 crop year is pegged at 30.5 mt, lower than the 41.7 mt output estimated for the year before, because of an erratic monsoon, these officials said.

Additionally, sowing of 2023-24 rabi or winter onions dropped by up to 20% in major producing regions in Maharashtra and Karnataka till the first week of January because of erratic rainfall patterns and lower reservoir levels, hampering irrigation activities.

Mint on 11 December reported that the agriculture department had asked state governments to increase cultivation of onion to make up for shortages in the kharif and late kharif seasons, hoping to contain prices of the food staple.

The rabi season accounts for nearly 80% of India’s total onion output.

In general, rising food prices remain a concern. Food inflation, as measured by the consumer food price index, rose to 9.53% in December, up from 8.70% in November, and 6.61% in October.As per the agriculture ministry’s third advance estimate, potato production in FY23 is pegged at 60 mt, up from 56.2 mt in the year before. Tomato production is expected to have been on par with the prior year at 20.4 mt.

Production of fruits is estimated to have increased to 109.5 mt in 2022-23 from 107.5 mt in 2021-22.

The area under horticulture crops is seen to have increased marginally to 28.34 million hectares from 28.04 million hectares in the year before.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
