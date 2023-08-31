comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ News / India's largest home-built nuclear plant starts operations, says PM Modi, calls it ‘milestone’
Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the 700 MW nuclear power plant, developed entirely within India, located in Kakrapar, Gujarat, has commenced its operations at maximum capacity, calling it a “milestone".

While the reactor at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) had started commercial operations on June 30, it was operating only at 90 per cent of its capacity. On Thursday, August 31, it started operating at its full capacity.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “India achieves another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers."

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is building two 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar, which is also home to two 220 MW power plants. The NPCIL currently holds the operations of 23 commercial nuclear power reactors.

The officials have said that a number of commissioning activities were underway at KAPP 4, which had achieved 97.56 per cent progress by July. The NPCIL, which has plans to build 16 700 MW PHWRs across the country, has reportedly been granted financial and administrative sanctions for the same.

Nuclear power plant projects with a capacity of 700 MW are currently in progress at two locations: Rawatbhata in Rajasthan (RAPS 7 and 8) and Gorakhpur in Haryana (GHAVP 1 and 2).

The government has sanctioned the building of 10 indigenously developed PHWRs in fleet mode at four locations -- Gorakhpur in Haryana, Chutka in Madhya Pradesh, Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan and Kaiga in Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App