PM Modi on Thursday said that the country's largest home-built nuclear plant has started operations at full capacity, calling it a ‘milestone’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the 700 MW nuclear power plant, developed entirely within India, located in Kakrapar, Gujarat, has commenced its operations at maximum capacity, calling it a "milestone".

While the reactor at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) had started commercial operations on June 30, it was operating only at 90 per cent of its capacity. On Thursday, August 31, it started operating at its full capacity.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "India achieves another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers."

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is building two 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar, which is also home to two 220 MW power plants. The NPCIL currently holds the operations of 23 commercial nuclear power reactors.

The officials have said that a number of commissioning activities were underway at KAPP 4, which had achieved 97.56 per cent progress by July. The NPCIL, which has plans to build 16 700 MW PHWRs across the country, has reportedly been granted financial and administrative sanctions for the same.

Nuclear power plant projects with a capacity of 700 MW are currently in progress at two locations: Rawatbhata in Rajasthan (RAPS 7 and 8) and Gorakhpur in Haryana (GHAVP 1 and 2).

The government has sanctioned the building of 10 indigenously developed PHWRs in fleet mode at four locations -- Gorakhpur in Haryana, Chutka in Madhya Pradesh, Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan and Kaiga in Karnataka.

