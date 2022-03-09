This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's largest reclining statue of Lord Buddha to be open for devotees next year
1 min read.10:11 AM ISTANI
Built by Buddha International Welfare Mission, the statue will be 100 feet long and 30 feet high. Lord Buddha is in the sleeping posture in the statue
BODH GAYA :
India's largest reclining statue of Lord Buddha is being built in Bodh Gaya. Built by Buddha International Welfare Mission, the statue will be 100 feet long and 30 feet high. Lord Buddha is in the sleeping posture in the statue. The construction of the giant statue started in the year 2019. It is being made with fiberglass and built by sculptors from Kolkata.
Speaking to ANI, Bhante Aryapal Bhikshu, founder secretary of Buddha International Welfare Mission, said, "The idol of Lord Buddha is in Mahaparinirvana Mudra which has great importance in Buddhism. Before Mahaparinirvana, Lord Buddha preached to his disciples in this posture. Bodh Gaya is the place of enlightenment of Lord Buddha, so this idol is being built here."
