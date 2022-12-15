India's longest escape tunnel on Banihal-Katra rail link completed: Top points1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 09:32 PM IST
- The escape tunnel has been constructed to facilitate rescue work if an emergency situation arises
India’s longest escape tunnel, which is 12.89 km long constructed on the 111 km under-construction Banihal-Katra railway line in Jammu and Kashmir was completed by the Indian Railways. The longest tunnel is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project.