Merchant misery: Why green power is finding little love on power exchanges
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 6 min read 27 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Over the years, merchant power capacity in renewable energy has boomed, and prices have plunged on power exchanges. For companies with 3 GW merchant power capacity up or under construction, that's not good news.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India's green energy companies selling so-called merchant power are caught in a bind, as prices of solar power plunge on plentiful supply and subdued demand growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story