India’s manufacturing PMI eases for second month to 57.7 in July1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dipped to 57.7 last month from 57.8 in June, but was slightly higher than the Reuters poll expectation for 57.0.
India's manufacturing activity growth eased in July for a second month, with some moderation in output and new orders, although the pace of expansion remained healthy, a private business survey showed on Tuesday.
