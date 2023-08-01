comScore
India's manufacturing PMI eases for second month to 57.7 in July
India's manufacturing activity growth eased in July for a second month, with some moderation in output and new orders, although the pace of expansion remained healthy, a private business survey showed on Tuesday.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dipped to 57.7 last month from 57.8 in June, but was slightly higher than the Reuters poll expectation for 57.0.

The reading marked over two years of the index being above the 50-mark, which separates expansion from contraction.

“The ... sector has maintained its position as one of the star performers globally, bucking the trend of demand weakness seen in other parts of the world," noted Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“The Indian manufacturing sector showed little sign of losing growth momentum in July as production lines continued to motor on the back of strong new order growth."

New orders remained robust in July, and while output growth moderated to a three-month low it remained strong.

With input prices rising at the quickest pace since October, output prices also rose, but at a slower pace compared with the previous month, highlighting uncertainty regarding inflation, 

India's retail inflation rose to 4.81% in June and is expected to increase over coming months. This has led markets anticipating the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will keep its key policy rate high for a longer period.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:57 AM IST
