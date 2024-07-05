India’s Modi seeks to shore up ties with Russia and offset China’s sway
Rajesh Roy , Ann M. Simmons , Tripti Lahiri , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Jul 2024, 09:13 PM IST
SummaryA trip by the prime minister is aimed at dispelling speculation about a downgrade in ties with Moscow as New Delhi strengthens relations with the U.S.
NEW DELHI—A trip by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia next week is aimed at reinforcing the relationship with Moscow as New Delhi strengthens ties with the U.S. to counter China.
