India’s Modi seeks to shore up ties with Russia and offset China’s sway

“The future of Russia as this industrial powerhouse that it once was by comparison with India, is very much in doubt now that Russia is cut off from most Western technology and relies on China for substitutes or secondhand Western tech and equipment, and it is struggling to produce enough weapons for its own military," said Eugene Rumer, a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie think tank’s Russia and Eurasia program. “So how can it be a reliable supplier to the Indian military?"