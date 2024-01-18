'India's most corrupt govt is in...' Rahul Gandhi says as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Assam
The Assam leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has begun, covering 17 districts over eight days. Senior Congress leader Alka Lamba expressed confidence that the party will increase its tally of three Lok Sabha members in Assam to double digits.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has resumed the fifth day of its journey from Assam's Shivsagar. Gandhi resumed his journey in a bus from Tuli in Nagaland in the early morning and reached Assam around 9:45 am. He was received by hundreds of party workers at Haluwating, where the national flag was handed over to Assam Congress leaders for the eight-day journey in the state.
The leader further said, “"This (Bharat Jodo Nyay) Yatra is a yatra of the ideology of Sankardev. He showed you (people) the way, tried to unite everyone and fought a battle against injustice, and the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to do the same."
"Perhaps India's most corrupt govt is in Assam, he added.
Earlier on 17 January, Senior Congress leader Alka Lamba urged BJP-led government in Assam not to create problems in providing the nod to the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the state, as part of the party's procession from the east to the west of the country. "We request the Himanta Biswa Sarma government here to provide the required permissions for the Yatra. If we are granted timely permissions, we can prepare ourselves better… but no force can stop it from coming to Assam," Lamba said at a press conference.
When asked if the party had faced similar problems with permission when the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was taken out between September 2022 and January last year, Lamba claimed that the then-BJP governments in states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh had created issues and tried to prevent people from joining it.
Lamba also expressed confidence that the Congress, which currently has three Lok Sabha members from Assam, will take its tally to double digits in the state which sends a total of 14 MPs to the Lower House of Parliament.
(With inputs from PTI)
