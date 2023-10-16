comScore
India's next ambassador to UN in Geneva is MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

While his replacement has not been named yet, reports citing sources said four senior diplomats, including Mauritius high commissioner K Nandini Singla and joint secretary (G20) Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur are being considered as the next MEA spokesperson.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 16 announced the appointment of career diplomat Arindam Bagchi as India's next permanent representative to the United Nations and related global bodies in Geneva. The exact date when he would assume the charge was not disclosed, but the ministry noted that he would take over the assignment "shortly".

Bagchi would be succeeding Indra Mani Pandey, the incumbent Indian envoy to the UN in Geneva. He was given the key charge in July 2020, and is now set to return to New Delhi after a three-year stint.

"Arindam Bagchi (IFS:1995), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva," the MEA said.

“He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the brief official statement further added.

Bagchi, notably, is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1955-batch. He was given the key charge of MEA spokesperson in March 2020, at a time when the world was facing the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure, Bagchi was known for deftly handling media discussion around crucial topics such as the Sino-Indian border row in eastern Ladakh, Indian government's COVID-19 strategy and New Delhi's G20 presidency.

Before serving as the MEA spokesperson, Bagchi had also discharged duties as the Indian envoy in eastern Europe's Croatia and deputy high commissioner in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Bagchi had also served as a director in the Prime Minister's Office, and also at India's permanent mission at the UN in New York.

While his replacement as MEA spokesperson has not been named yet, news agency PTI learnt from sources that four senior diplomats, including Mauritius high commissioner K Nandini Singla and joint secretary (G20) Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur are being considered for the post.

