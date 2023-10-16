India's next ambassador to UN in Geneva is MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
While his replacement has not been named yet, reports citing sources said four senior diplomats, including Mauritius high commissioner K Nandini Singla and joint secretary (G20) Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur are being considered as the next MEA spokesperson.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 16 announced the appointment of career diplomat Arindam Bagchi as India's next permanent representative to the United Nations and related global bodies in Geneva. The exact date when he would assume the charge was not disclosed, but the ministry noted that he would take over the assignment "shortly".