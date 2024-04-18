India's permanent UNSC seat row: ‘Need for reform to UN institutions’ says US after Elon Musk's remarks
The Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Vedant Patel, said during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 17, that the US has offered support for reforms to United Nations institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).