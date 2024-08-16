India’s pharma exports rise: medicine shipments to US, antibiotics to Italy grow; MRI apparatus sales surge in Germany

India medicine exports: Due rise in export of medicines , India's share in the overall market went up to 13.1 per cent in 2023 from 10.08 per cent in 2022.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published16 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM IST
India medicine exports grew to  USD 9 billion in 2023 from 7.33 billion in 2022.
India medicine exports grew to  USD 9 billion in 2023 from 7.33 billion in 2022. (REUTERS)

 

India has become the third largest import source of medicine put up for retail sale in the United States (US), following Ireland and Switzerland. According to a PTI report citing Ministry of Commerce data, India's medicine exports grew to USD 9 billion in 2023 from USD 7.33 billion in 2022.

Due to this rise in exports, India's share in the overall market increased to 13.1 per cent in 2023 from 10.08 per cent in 2022.

The report said that Ireland, the world’s largest exporter, fell to 13.85 per cent in 2023 from 17.18 per cent in 2022 as its sales in the US went down to USD 9.5 billion in 2023 from USD 12.5 billion in 2022. The second biggest exporter, Switzerland, also declined to 13.7 per cent last year from 17.4 per cent in 2022.

Also Read | Govt’s generic pharmacy stores to stock top 200 medicines round the clock

Additionally, India's share of antibiotics exports has increased in the Italian market. India ranks 10th in the market by increasing its share to 2.12 per cent in 2023 from 0.96 per cent in 2022.

India’s antibiotics exports to Italy stood at USD 23.34 million in 2023 from USD 11.48 million in 2022.

According to the report, India's market share is growing in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) apparatus market in Germany. In 2023, India’s export share in Germany rose to 1.7 per cent from 0.45 per cent in 2022.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Three cancer medicines OUT from basic customs duty

India exported these MRI machines worth USD 13.02 million last year from USD 2.93 million in 2022.

India is the sixth largest exporter of MRI apparatus, whereas the UK is the largest exporter, with USD 460 million in exports.

Also Read | DCGI finds Paracetamol among 50 medicines to be substandard

"Penetrating the EU market is difficult, and it is important that we have a base coming in. These reflect some efforts which are being put in terms of monitoring various markets and various commodities to see where growth can be pushed," the PTI report said quoting an official.

Pharma and medical device manufacturing are the government's priority areas, and they were the initial sectors to receive a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM IST
HomeNewsIndia’s pharma exports rise: medicine shipments to US, antibiotics to Italy grow; MRI apparatus sales surge in Germany

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.85
    11:01 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.65 (0.44%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,948.20
    11:01 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    53.05 (1.83%)

    Dabur India

    612.30
    11:01 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    8.05 (1.33%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.40
    11:01 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.65 (1.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    312.30
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    21.95 (7.56%)

    Zensar Technologies

    784.00
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.05 (5.67%)

    Birlasoft

    594.65
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    28.75 (5.08%)

    Mphasis

    2,854.20
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    137.3 (5.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue