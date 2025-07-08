‘India’s press censorship deeply concerning…': Elon Musk's X on action against Reuters accounts

Elon Musk's X has spoken about the blocking of Reuters and Reuters World accounts on its platform in India, accusing the Indian government of “press censorship.” In a post, X’s Global Government Affairs team claimed that India had ordered the platform to block over 2,300 accounts – including those of Reuters and Reuters World – in the country “without providing justification,” it said.

It further went on to say that “ongoing press censorship in India is deeply concerning”. India has denied all claims.

“On July 3, 2025, the Indian government ordered X to block 2,355 accounts in India, including international news outlets like @Reuters and @ReutersWorld, under Section 69A of the IT Act. Non-compliance risked criminal liability. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded immediate action- within one hour- without providing justification, and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice,” X's Global Government Affairs' handle said in a post.

“After public outcry, the government requested X to unblock @Reuters and @ReutersWorld. We are deeply concerned about ongoing press censorship in India due to these blocking orders. X is exploring all legal options available. Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders. We urge affected users to pursue legal remedies through the courts.”

INDIA DENIES INVOLVEMENT India has once again denied any involvement in the blocking of Reuters and Reuters World accounts on platform X. New Delhi said India, in fact, wrote to X to unblock the accounts, blaming the social media for taking over 21 hours to unblock them.

“The Government has not issued any fresh blocking order on 3rd July, 2025 and has no intention to block any prominent international News Channels including Reuters and ReutersWorld. The moment Reuters and ReutersWorld were blocked on X platform in India, immediately the government wrote to ‘X’ to unblock them.”

“The Government continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with ‘X’ from the late night of 5th July 2025. ‘X’ has un-necessarily exploited technicalities involved around the process and didn’t unblock the URLs. However, after lot of follow up on hourly basis, X has finally unblocked Reuters and other URLs after 9 pm on 6th July 2025. They took more than 21 hours to unblock Reuters.”

The Centre said on Sunday, July 6, that there has been no requirement from the Indian government to withhold the Reuters account on the social media platform X.