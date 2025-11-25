India’s Q2 GDP growth likely to be 7.2%: Mint poll
India’s GDP growth in Q2 probably eased the preceding quarter, but stayed strong and above the RBI’s projection. Several factors, including statistical effects, led to the more than 7% growth.
India's economic growth likely stayed strong at 7.2% in the July-September quarter, albeit down from 7.8% in the previous one, led by continued improvements in rural activity and the statistical effect of a low base and low inflation, according to 15 economists in a Mint poll.