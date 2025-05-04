India's screen entertainment market set to grow to $17 billion by 2029, online video segment to lead

India's screen entertainment market is estimated to touch $17 billion by 2029. This will reportedly be driven by digital platforms and sustained by television and movies.

According to a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) report, online video will contribute $8.6 billion to the 2029 growth, making it the largest revenue segment. The growth of online video will be driven by affordable data, mobile penetration, and the rise of localised digital content.

The television, the report said, is slightly declining. However, CII said it remains a close second at $6.8 billion, underscoring its widespread reach and cultural inertia across Indian households.

While movies are set to $1.9 billion, recovering steadily through hybrid release strategies and multiplex revival.

The report said that these three formats – online video, television, and movies – together signal a shift from traditional to digital, while still coexisting in a hybrid, multi-screen future.

India's online video economy CII said that by 2029, one in every two dollars in India's screen economy will come from online video, accounting for 50% of all screen entertainment revenue, surpassing television and redefining how the nation watches its stories unfold.

Total content investments have been projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2029, in line with television's share of spending for the first time.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of online video has been reported to be 8.5% – from 15% of investment in 2019 to 43% by 2029.

India's content investment is reportedly one of Asia's largest in video content markets; it has already reached $5.8 billion in 2024, nearly doubling since 2019.

The sector generated an estimated $4.2 billion in 2024, with 75% driven by advertising and 25% from subscriptions.

The CII report highlighted that despite its scale and momentum, India's online video sector faces significant revenue and growth constraints due to unchecked digital piracy--targeted anti-piracy measures offer a clear path to recovery and reinvestment.