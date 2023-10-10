India's space economy to reach $44 billion by 2033, hit 8% of global share: IN-SPACe chief
Currently, India's share in the global space economy is at 2 percent, and the size of Indian space economy is estimated at $8 billion, the top official said.
India's space economy is on track to reach the $44 billion-mark in 2033, and the country's share in the global space economy can expand to 8 percent by then, said Pawan Goenka, the Chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).
