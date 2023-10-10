Currently, India's share in the global space economy is at 2 percent, and the size of Indian space economy is estimated at $8 billion, the top official said.

India's space economy is on track to reach the $44 billion-mark in 2033, and the country's share in the global space economy can expand to 8 percent by then, said Pawan Goenka, the Chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, India's share in the global space economy is at 2 percent, and the size of Indian space economy is estimated at $8 billion, Goenka explained, while briefing reporters in Bengaluru, as per a report by news agency PTI.

“As we unveil the decadal vision for the Indian Space Economy, we emphasise that the future of the Indian space sector is a shared endeavour. Hence, our strategy fosters an era of collaboration between all stakeholders to accelerate growth," he was further quoted as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiatives taken by IN-SPACe to promote the participation of private sector, along with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) opening the doors for private players in space, will boost the space economy and in-turn aid in the vision of self-reliant India, Goenka reportedly added.

“The objective of IN-SPACe is two-fold, one is to be the regulator and the authorizer of the space industry which means any activity that happens in terms of a launch in orbit will be authorised by IN-SPACe to ensure that it does not compromise the safety and security aspect of the spacecraft or launch vehicle. The second role is about promoting the private sector to play a much bigger role in IN-SPACe," the official told news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The four wheels of IN-SPACe are promoter, enabler, authorizer and supervisor. For the private sector, we have started short-term courses for skill development. For them ISRO technologies are available. They can also use ISRO's lab facilities," IN-SPACe Director for Promotions Vinod Kumar said, while speaking to ANI.

