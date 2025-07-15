India’s space hero Shubhanshu Shukla's homecoming set for August 17 after space odyssey: Report

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return to India on August 17, according to the reports, after his trailblazing space odyssey. Shubhanshu Shukla has splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego in California, the United States, with his other crew members on Tuesday, July 15.

Onboard the SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, India's Shubhanshu Shukla completed the Axiom Mission 4 with Peggy Whitson of the United States, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The four astronauts entered the Earth's atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean after their 20-day space odyssey.

Shubhanshu Shukla and his fellow crew members aboard the Dragon spacecraft took over 22 hours to journey back to Earth from the International Space Station.

HOW DID SHUBHANSHU SHUKLA, OTHERS SPLASHED DOWN The SpaceX capsule performed its de-orbit burn before descending toward Earth, deploying drogue and main parachutes ahead of splashdown.

Carried off by the parachutes, the spacecraft gently descended towards the Pacific Ocean. At around 3:02 pm India time, the capsule splashed down.

"Thanks for the great ride. ... happy to be back," Commander Peggy Whitson, an Axiom employee and former NASA astronaut, said after the splashdown.

Watch the video here:

The astronauts were launched from Kennedy Space Center on June 25 for 20 days, during which they conducted around 60 scientific experiments.

PM MODI WELCOMES SHUX After Shubhanshu Shukla landed on Earth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said the Indian astronaut has inspired a billion dreams with his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit, as the astronaut returned to the Earth after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station.

PM Modi said on X, “I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space.”

He also lauded Shubhanshu Shukla's feat, noting that he is the first India to have visited the International Space Station.