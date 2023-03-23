Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture

India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture

1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Reuters
All Tata group companies are said to be acting on the Tata Sons directive, which came to them on 14 August. Photo: Reuters

Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering injecting another $2 billion into its super app venture to bolster its digital business, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tata did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

This is a developing story, mode details are being updated

