India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture

India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
India's Tata Group is mulling pumping $2 billion into super app venture
India's Tata Group is mulling pumping $2 billion into super app venture
Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering injecting another $2 billion into its super app venture to bolster its digital business, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering injecting another $2 billion into its super app venture to bolster its digital business, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Tata did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Tata did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
This is a developing story, mode details are being updated
This is a developing story, mode details are being updated