India’s war over words
SummaryThe threat of Hindi dominance is still a flashpoint in the country’s politics, but the popularity of English softens the controversy.
If you think language is an emotive issue in America, wait until you see India. This month, President Trump designated English the official language of the U.S., evoking criticism from those who see the action as discriminatory against Spanish speakers. But considering everything else that’s going on, Mr. Trump’s proclamation barely made a splash.