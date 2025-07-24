Free trade deal: From tariff cuts to social security relief for Indian workers | Key highlights

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: From tariff cuts to social security relief for Indian workers | Key highlights

Updated24 Jul 2025, 05:12 PM IST
India-UK Free Trade deal: PM Modi and UK PM Starmer signed the landmark Free Trade Agreement
India-UK Free Trade deal: PM Modi and UK PM Starmer signed the landmark Free Trade Agreement

In a landmark moment for India-UK relations, the two countries on Thursday, July 24, signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), opening the door to expanded bilateral trade and increased investment on both sides. The Free Trade deal will not only make several British imports – cars, liquor, and cosmetics – cheaper in India, but also reduce tariffs on all exports to the country.

The agreement between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies aims to increase bilateral trade by a further $34 billion by 2040. PM Keir Starmer said the Free Trade deal was Britain's biggest and most significant trade deal since it left the European Union in 2020.

FREE TRADE AGREEMENT: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK is expected to benefit 99 per cent Indian exports from tariff.
  • The Free Trade deal will exempt at least 75,000 Indians working in the UK from social security payments for three years
  • Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA would allow duty-free access for 99 per cent of Indian exports, unlocking $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors.
  • The India-UK FTA offers duty-free exports on nearly 95 per cent of agricultural products, while fisherfolk gain from zero duty on 99% of marine exports
  • MSME workers – including artisans, weavers, and daily-wage labourers in textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, toys, and marine products – to benefit from the newly signed deal between India and the UK
  • India's seafood shrimp, tuna, fishmeal gets zero-duty entry to the UK’s $5.4 billion marine market after the Free Trade deal comes into effect
  • There will be zero tariffs on textiles
  • The FTA will also make it easier for British firms to export whisky, gin, cosmetics, medical devices, cars and other products to India
  • The deal will also have an impact on manufacturing-intensive sectors like engineering goods, electronics, pharma, chemicals, food processing, and plastics
  • Indian firms and freelancers to get access to 36 service sectors with no Economic Needs Test
  • Chefs, yoga instructors, and artists to benefit from enhanced mobility to the UK
  • The Free Trade deal to offer simplified customs, equal treatment and procurement access. MSMEs can now bid for the UK government contracts
  • Youth in IT, services, and education will gain from easier access to the UK’s high-value markets
  • In return, the UK will cut tariffs on clothes, footwear and food products including frozen prawns from India.

