The week in charts: India-UK FTA, services PMI, Ather Energy IPO

Safety measures

27: That’s the number of airports in the north and north-west regions closed for civilian movement on 7 May morning, at least until 10 May due to security reasons. This was done in the wake of precision strikes carried out by India on ‘terrorist infrastructures’ at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after 26 tourists were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April. The airports in Sri Nagar, Amritsar, Jammu, Pathankot, and Ludhiana, among others, were closed, while Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport remained operational.