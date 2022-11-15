India-UK FTA likely to be closed by March 20232 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 07:38 PM IST
According to a from the commerce ministry, India and the UK are expected to finalise the Free Trade Agreement by March 2023
The trade deal between India and Britain which was initially postponed from October to December due to political and economic crisis in the UK is now expected to be closed by March. A source from the commerce ministry said on Tuesday that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the United Kingdom (UK) and India is expected to be closed by March 2023.