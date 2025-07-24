India-UK FTA: ‘Win-win for both countries, boost to economic activity’ - How business leaders are reacting to trade deal

As India and the UK sign the ‘historic’ Free Trade Agreement, aiming to enhance bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030, prominent Indian business leaders have welcomed the development, calling it a major boost for trade, investment, and collaboration across key sectors such as energy, technology, and manufacturing.

Kartikeya Dube, Head of Country and Chairman, bp India, described the agreement as “a great step towards enhancing the trade relationship between the two partner nations.”

He added, “This will not only enhance the easier trade of goods and services but will also enable a seamless flow of talent and expertise. In the energy sector, this will encourage collaborations and investments, including renewables.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group, hailed the deal as more than just a trade pact.

“This landmark UK-India trade deal is more than an economic milestone – it’s a bold vision for shared prosperity and innovation,” he said.

“It opens new doors for collaboration in clean energy, advanced tech, and sustainable manufacturing.”

He further added, “At Mahindra, we see this as a powerful platform to deepen global partnerships and drive inclusive, future-ready growth. It also signals India’s growing leadership in shaping a new era of global cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Ltd., in a video message, praised the leadership of both nations.

“I congratulate PM Modi and PM Starmer for this historic agreement. This is a great achievement between Britain and India as they walk down the progressive path. A lot of hard work has gone into it.”

Calling it a “win-win” for both countries, Agarwal stated, “The FTA will boost economic activity and create many more jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurship in both countries. This will help both countries to increase trade by at least $20 billion.”

Prashant Bangur, Vice Chairman of Shree Cement, called it “a landmark moment for India and the UK,” and said the agreement is “a testament to India’s growing global engagement under PM Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

He highlighted that the deal would “improve market access and open new doors in manufacturing, services, and mobility,” while also “strengthening India’s position in global value chains and paving the way for a more resilient, self-reliant, and shared economic future.”

On the education and cultural collaboration front, Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India at the British Council, emphasised the deal's impact beyond economics.

She said the FTA “unlocks thousands of jobs and boosts growth across both economies,” and that the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership will “see closer collaboration on defence, education, climate, technology and innovation.”

Barrett welcomed the focus on education, stating, “I am pleased to see education recognised as a core pillar of the partnership, placing people – especially young people from India and the UK – at the heart of this vibrant relationship.”

She added that the British Council continues to work closely with the Indian government to support the National Education Policy 2020’s goal of internationalisation, noting, “The shared vision gives us a strong institutional framework for closer and more effective collaborations.”

Following the signing of the pact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it would reduce the “cost of doing business” and boost the “confidence of doing business.” He added that this agreement between two major economies would also contribute to global stability and prosperity.

