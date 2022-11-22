India-UK trade pact high priority, next round of talks next month: Govt2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK is a high priority. Piyush Goyal also said that the next round of negotiations for the India-UK trade pact is scheduled to happen next month. Piyush Goyal also asserted that the things between the two countries are progressing and they will yield good results. Piyush Goyal said that industry support is required for the agreement and it should be a fair, equitable and balanced FTA.