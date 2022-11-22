Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK is a high priority. Piyush Goyal also said that the next round of negotiations for the India-UK trade pact is scheduled to happen next month. Piyush Goyal also asserted that the things between the two countries are progressing and they will yield good results. Piyush Goyal said that industry support is required for the agreement and it should be a fair, equitable and balanced FTA.

Piyush Goyal said, "We are all very well aware that it was progressing very fast until we had a little bit of a blip because of political happenings in the other country. Fortunately, we have a stable government. I believe in office now (in the UK) and I am already in touch with my (UK) counterpart. We are working together to possibly have an in person meeting also very soon but our teams are already engaged. Next month, the next round of negotiations is slated to happen."

The Union minister asserted that there should be no timelines for negotiations such as FTA as such agreements have to be thought through and carefully calibrated and negotiated. "With UK we are doing a comprehensive deal like the UAE… I assure you that it is a high priority of both countries. It has been reiterated in the meeting of the G20," Piyush Goyal said.

The FTA negotiations between India and the United Kingdom were launched in January 2022 and the aim was to conclude talks by Diwali, 24 October. The deadline was, however, missed due to political developments in the UK. There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights.

Reduction or elimination of customs duty under the pact would help Indian labour intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and gems and jewellery to boost exports in the UK market. The UK is seeking duty concessions in areas like Scotch whiskey and automobiles. Till July, the two countries have completed five rounds of talks.

