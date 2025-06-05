US trade delegation arrives in India for fresh round of bilateral trade talks

New Delhi: A US trade delegation arrived in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of a fresh round of negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with India, scheduled to begin on Friday, two people toldMint.

This marks the fifth round of in-person discussions overall and the second led by the US side, which is led by Brendan Lynch, assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia.

The Indian side previously took part in three face-to-face rounds in Washington, with the most recent held from May 19 to 24.

Earlier talks were conducted in both virtual and physical formats, during which both sides exchanged priority lists and initial proposals.

The upcoming discussions are seen as a crucial step toward resolving tariff-related issues and strengthening bilateral trade ties.

India is seeking tariff concessions for key sectors such as textiles and pharmaceuticals, while the US is pushing for broader access to dairy, e-commerce, and digital trade.