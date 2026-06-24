India, US make 'substantial progress' in trade pact talks, push interim deal

India and the US have in recent months made "substantial progress" in trade talks, discussing pathways to conclude an interim pact as "an important milestone" towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is "balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," according to a statement issued by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday.
India’s negotiating team, led by commerce minister Piyush Goyal, has held multiple rounds of talks with a US delegation headed by trade representative Jamieson Greer, which is set to conclude its three-day visit to New Delhi later in the day.
The ministry said the American delegation's visit marked a key step in ongoing efforts to advance a balanced, mutually beneficial India-US bilateral trade agreement and to finalize an interim deal in line with the joint statement of 7 February 2026.
During the discussions, Greer and Goyal conducted a comprehensive review of core BTA elements, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors.
Recognising the growing significance of the India-US economic partnership amid evolving global trade dynamics, both sides reiterated their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade, fostering innovation and building resilient, trusted supply chains.
“The two sides expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations will further deepen economic ties and strengthen the India–U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the commerce ministry's statement added.
The negotiations were launched following talks between US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2025. Greer's visit comes amid efforts by both countries to deepen economic ties and address market access issues through a comprehensive trade pact.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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