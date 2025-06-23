India may cut duties on US shrimp imports
Summary
If the US revises duties on shrimp imports from India, the government may reciprocate with its own cuts
NEW DELHI : India may lower duties on shrimp imports to support reciprocal trade alignment in its trade agreement with the US, according to two people close to the discussions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story