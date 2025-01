‘India-US working on an early visit’: MEA shares update on President Trump-PM Modi meet

India and the United States are working towards an early visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the dates for the visit are being worked and will be announced at the appropriate time.

"Prime Minister Modi and President Trump had a telephonic conversation some days back. Recently, the two sides are working on an early visit of the Prime Minister to the United States to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership and specific dates for this visit are still being worked out and will be announced at the appropriate time," Jaiswal said in weekly briefing today.

Advertisement

Notably, Donald Trump had held a 'productive' telephonic conversation with PM Modi on , a statement by the White House said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Trump on his second term in office.

The two leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership. They also discussed plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House, and Indo- Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

Advertisement

Describing Donald Trump, who took oath as US President earlier this month, as his "dear friend", PM Modi said India and the United States will work together towards global peace, prosperity, and security.

"Discussed immigration with Modi. India will do what is right when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants," Reuters reported Trump as saying.

"I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Advertisement

The two leaders exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to work together for promoting global peace, prosperity and security.