The BIS’s draft standard, titled ‘Naturopathy Full Mud Bath Therapy—Code of Practice’ lays out detailed guidelines for the therapy room, equipment, human resources, procedural steps, precautions and disposal protocols. For instance, under “application procedure", the draft document is detailed: “Therapy shall begin by applying a mud paste, starting at the soles of the feet and moving upward to the head (that is, from lower extremities to the upper part of the body and ending at the head region." The mud paste should be applied uniformly with approximately half-inch thickness, it stresses.