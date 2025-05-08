IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, Spicejet issue advisory as Pakistan attacks Jammu, Rajasthan, other places

India-Pakistan Conflict: Pakistan fired eight missiles targeting Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, all of which were successfully intercepted and neutralised by Indian air defence units.

In response to the escalating tensions, Indian airlines have issued travel advisories urging passengers to allow extra time for heightened security protocols at airports across the country.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures.

All passengers at all airports will undergo Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) and visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned, according to news agency ANI’s post on X.

ANI citing Ministry of Civil Aviation sources said air marshal will be deployed accordingly.

What IndiGo, Air India, Spicejet, Akasa Air Said?

Indigo travel advisory

IndiGo tweeted, “In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

Air India posted on X on Thursday, “In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure.”

Akasa Air Travel Advisory

Akasa Air issued a travel advisory, tweeting, “Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only one handbag weighing up to 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding...”

Spicejet travel advisory