IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, Spicejet issue advisory as Pakistan attacks Jammu, Rajasthan, other places

Akasa Air issued a travel advisory, tweeting, “Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only one handbag weighing up to 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding...”