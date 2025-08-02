IndiGo bans flyer who slapped co-passenger having panic attack mid-flight

After a video showing a passenger slapping a co-traveller who appeared to be having a panic attack on IndiGo’s Mumbai-Kolkata flight went viral on social media, the airline has suspended the individual involved from flying.

Advertisement

"Following due diligence, the incident involving an unruly customer has been formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action. In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions.

We remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and comfortable environment for all onboard. Thank you for your continued trust," IndiGo tweeted.



What Actually Happened?

32-year-old Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, hailing from Assam’s Cachar district, reportedly suffered a panic attack while aboard IndiGo’s Mumbai-Kolkata-Silchar flight. He was travelling on Flight 6E-2387 on Thursday when he experienced a panic episode.

As two cabin crew members were assisting him in deboarding the aircraft, a video recorded by a fellow passenger showed another traveller seated on the aisle suddenly slapping him.

Advertisement

The crew immediately urged the man not to resort to violence, while another passenger also objected to the assault.

The attacker, identified as Hafijul Rahaman, was detained by security personnel upon arrival in Kolkata and handed over to the police. He was later released.

Mazumdar Missing? Mazumdar has been reported missing following the in-flight incident. According to a report by The Times of India, the passenger who was assaulted during the journey was supposed to travel from Kolkata to Silchar but never reached his destination.

“When we didn't find him on the Silchar flight, we contacted the local authorities and even went to Udharband police station near the Silchar airport,” a relative reportedly said.

Advertisement