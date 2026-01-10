IndiGo cancellations add to demand drag as airfares slide to four-year low
The drop in fares came despite the four major airlines—IndiGo, Tata-backed Air India group, Akasa Air and SpiceJet—operating a combined 550 aircraft during the quarter, 6% higher than the 518 aircraft operated a year ago.
Mumbai, New Delhi: India’s domestic airfares slid to a four-year low in the October–December quarter, an unusual outcome for a seasonally strong period, as passenger traffic slowed through the year and demand weakened on non-metro routes. Analysts also pointed to IndiGo’s wave of cancellations in December as a likely added cause.