IndiGo cancellations add to demand drag as airfares slide to four-year low

Icra has revised its outlook for domestic passenger traffic growth to 0–3% for the current fiscal year, from an earlier forecast of 4–6%. The revision factors in the June crash, cross-border disruptions, and IndiGo’s cancellations between 3 and 8 December, which accounted for around 0.4% of total annual industry departures. Despite the limited numerical impact, Icra expects travel sentiment to soften in the aftermath.