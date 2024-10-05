IndiGo faces technical glitch; longer queues, slower check-ins likely at airport

  • IndiGo said the airline was facing a ‘temporary system slowdown’ in its networks which could result in longer queues and slower check-ins at the airports

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 02:18 PM IST
IndiGo faces technical glitch; longer queues, slower check-ins likely at airport
IndiGo faces technical glitch; longer queues, slower check-ins likely at airport(REUTERS)

Longer queues, increased wait time and slower check-ins are expected today on October 5 at IndiGo counters at airports across India as the airlines faces a technical glitch. In a statement, IndiGo said the airline was facing a “temporary system slowdown” in its networks which could result in longer queues and slower check-ins at the airports.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport,” IndiGo said in a series of posts on X.

The airline further said that its team was working to sort out the technical glitch and bring the operations back to normalcy. IndiGo said, “Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” the airline said.

Just over two weeks ago, passengers of an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha waited inside the aircraft for more than four hours as it was delayed due to a technical issue. The flight took off for the Qatar capital from Mumbai airport around 9:45 pm after a delay of nearly 18 hours.

"The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays," the airline said in a statement.

A few days before the Mumbai-Doha IndiGo flight incident, IndiGo Airlines issued had an apology after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioned and led to chaotic conditions in the aircraft.

“We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024. The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation,” read a press statement from the airlines.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiGo faces technical glitch; longer queues, slower check-ins likely at airport

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.