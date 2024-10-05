IndiGo faces technical glitch; longer queues, slower check-ins likely at airport

Longer queues, increased wait time and slower check-ins are expected today on October 5 at IndiGo counters at airports across India as the airlines faces a technical glitch. In a statement, IndiGo said the airline was facing a “temporary system slowdown" in its networks which could result in longer queues and slower check-ins at the airports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“#6ETravelAdvisory: We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a series of posts on X.

The airline further said that its team was working to sort out the technical glitch and bring the operations back to normalcy. IndiGo said, “Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time," the airline said.

Just over two weeks ago, passengers of an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha waited inside the aircraft for more than four hours as it was delayed due to a technical issue. The flight took off for the Qatar capital from Mumbai airport around 9:45 pm after a delay of nearly 18 hours.

"The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays," the airline said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A few days before the Mumbai-Doha IndiGo flight incident, IndiGo Airlines issued had an apology after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioned and led to chaotic conditions in the aircraft.

“We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024. The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation," read a press statement from the airlines.