Centre and IndiGo differ on whether airline flagged issues over FDTL rule

New Delhi: The central government has taken a dim view of IndiGo’s mass cancellation of flights—over 2,500 by IndiGo in the first six days of December — that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports. Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu told Parliament on Monday that the government will initiate strict action to make an example of the carrier.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Naidu rejected IndiGo’s attempt to link the disruptions to the rollout of new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms, arguing that the airline had already operated under the updated rules in November.

He said the meltdown stemmed from IndiGo’s own operational failures, not regulatory changes—a position the airline contradicted hours later in its written response to the civil aviation regulator DGCA, where it said it has asked for an extension to the norms’ deadline.

“We are not taking this situation easily. We are doing an inquiry. We will take very, very strict action…. We will set an example for all airlines. If there is any non-compliance and non-adherence, we will take strict action,” Naidu told the Rajya Sabha.

In his address, Naidu squarely blamed the mass flight cancellations on “internal complications” of the airline and called it a “day-to-day operations thing”, and not related to FDTL implementation. Incidentally, IndiGo had 1,232 flight cancellations in November, according to data from the DGCA.

Interglobe Aviation-run IndiGo is India’s largest airline by market share, with more than 60% share, and with a daily departure count of 2,300 flights.

Naidu told Parliament that the new FDTL norms were implemented under orders from the Delhi High Court, and DGCA held continuous consultations with airlines from 1 November.

“All airlines, and not just IndiGo, came back to the DGCA for variations depending on their nature of operations,” he said. “And post safety risk assessment, necessary variations, necessary exemptions were given beforehand itself.”

Naidu said that in November, the airline carried out operations under the new norms. And even in December, when a review was done by the ministry, IndiGo did not raise any red flag with the new rostering norms.

“So, there was one full month of operations in the new FDTL norms... There have been a lot of internal complications. This is a day-to-day operations thing that IndiGo should have maintained. IndiGo was supposed to manage the crew, was supposed to manage the roster as part of their day-to-day operations. We are supposed to check if FDTL norms are maintained or not. And there has been no compromise on that,” the minister said.

The ministry took note of the cancellations on 3 December and swung into action, Naidu said, pointing out that this was just two days after a meeting with IndiGo.

IndiGo’s response However, in contrast to the minister’s statement, IndiGo on Monday evening responded to the DGCA’s show-cause notice saying that it had been talking to the regulator because it was struggling to follow the new Phase II FDTL rules and had asked for some relaxations or more time.

“IndiGo notes they had been engaging with the DGCA regarding challenges in implementing the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) Phase II and were seeking variations, exemptions, or extensions,” the regulator’s statement said on Monday.

IndiGo, which cancelled over 4,000 flights over the past one week, in its reply said that it is “realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)” at this time due to the complexity and vast scale of operations.

The airline submitted that the disruption resulted from a combination of factors including minor technical glitches, schedule changes linked to the start of the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and implementation of and operation under the updated crew rostering rules.

The response was signed by the airlines chief executive officer as well as chief operating officer on 8 December 2025 at 1801 hrs.

The airline has asked for 15 days to respond, a timeframe allowed under the DGCA manual for show-cause notices, to carry out a full root-cause analysis, following which it will share the complete report.

However, experts believe that the rule should be applied uniformly to all airlines.

“You cannot keep seeking extensions on norms that are being implemented through orders from a court—the rules apply uniformly to all,” said captain Shakti Lumba, an aviation expert. “And just because IndiGo wants relaxation, they cannot keep not following the law. It is for the government to take a clear stand now since the two versions—of the government and airline—are contradicting one another.”

“It does not matter who is lying. The government is taking a tough stance after it provides IndiGo with relaxation. It makes no sense. First the winter schedule was cleared by the DGCA, which means some level of scrutiny there was overlooked. Or, IndiGo simply misled the regulator. Either way, both are at fault,” said Mark D. Martin, chief executive of Martin Consulting and an aviation safety expert.

What are the new norms The new FDTL norms, which relate to pilot fatigue and directly impact flight safety, were implemented in two phases. Of the 22 norms, 15 came into effect 1 July onwards, and the remaining seven, from 1 November.