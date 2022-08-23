OPEN APP
Home / News / IndiGo flight engine develops snag, Navy rescues passengers
The Goa airport director said on Tuesday that the right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft developed a snag while proceeding to the runway. As a snag developed in the right engine of the aircraft, a Navy team was called in to help rescue the passengers.

“Right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa Airport while proceeding to the runway, passengers disembark with help of Navy rescue team," the Goa airport director, SVT Dhananjaya Rao, said. The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams.

The Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa base. IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers including four infants on board had to abort the flight due to a technical snag in the right engine while proceeding to the runway at 1.27 pm, Rao said.

According to the reports, IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR) operating 6E6097 from Goa to Mumbai returned after the taxy out.

During taxi, the pilot of the IndiGo flight got a momentary engine warning. Following this, the pilot carried out their procedures and returned the aircraft for necessary inspection.

The news agency ANI said that the passengers will be accommodated on another flight to Mumbai. Sources said that the aircraft had to be pushed back from Bay number nine, adding that the movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

