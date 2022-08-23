IndiGo flight engine develops snag, Navy rescues passengers1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 05:06 PM IST
- A Navy team helped in the rescue operation of passengers of an IndiGo flight's right engine developed a snag during the takeoff
The Goa airport director said on Tuesday that the right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft developed a snag while proceeding to the runway. As a snag developed in the right engine of the aircraft, a Navy team was called in to help rescue the passengers.