IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Patna receives bomb threat, passengers evacuated safely

A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight travelling from Ahmedabad to Patna on Wednesday, causing alarm among passengers and airport authorities. The threat was received shortly before the flight’s landing at Patna airport, prompting immediate action from security personnel.

The Patna-bound IndiGo plane, carrying 195 passengers, was safely landed and then moved to an isolation bay where a thorough search was conducted by the bomb squad.

After nearly an hour of inspection, no suspicious items were found, and the aircraft was declared safe, allowing passengers to disembark.

This incident comes just two days after a similar bomb threat turned out to be a hoax at Jammu Railway Station.

On Sunday evening, an anonymous caller warned of a bomb planted at the busy station, triggering panic and a swift response from Jammu Police and Railway Police. Security forces conducted an extensive search using sniffer dogs and metal detectors but found nothing suspicious.

Authorities are currently investigating to identify the source of the hoax call.

The Jammu threat occurred amid heightened security in the region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Kashmir on June 6.

The visit and the train inauguration have been delayed several times due to security concerns and adverse weather conditions.

Private hospital in Mangaluru receives bomb threat A bomb threat call made to a private medical college hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru caused panic on Wednesday, prompting an emergency response from the police and bomb disposal squad.

The threat call was later confirmed to be a hoax.

According to officials, an unidentified caller made a threat over the phone to Kanachur Medical College near Deralakatte in Ullal taluk, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises. The college comes under Konaje police station limits.

Authorities immediately evacuated people from the hospital and informed the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), who came along with sniffer dogs and personnel from the local police force.

After a thorough search lasting several hours, no explosives were found, and the threat was declared false.