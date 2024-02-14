 IndiGo flyer finds 'screw’ in sandwich, airline says issue not reported during journey | Mint
IndiGo flyer finds 'screw’ in sandwich, airline says issue not reported during journey

 Livemint

After a passenger claimed to have found a screw in a sandwich, IndiGo has said in a statement that the issue was not reported during the journey

The passenger claimed that he found a screw in the sandwich that was served to him by IndiGo

Day after images showing a screw in a sandwich were circulated on the internet with claims that it was served during an IndiGo flight, the airline has said that it is aware of the claims but the “issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey." The passenger shared his experience on social media along with a picture of the sandwich that he had after deboarding the aircraft.

The passenger claimed that he found a screw in the sandwich that was served to him by IndiGo during his flight from Bengaluru to Chennai.

In a statement, IndiGo said it is aware of the image circulating on the social media and “regretted" the inconvenience caused to the passenger.

"We are aware of the image circulating on social media with reference to a customer sharing their experience on flight 6E-904 operating between Bengaluru- Chennai on February 1, 2024. The issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the passenger but did not specify details about the image that was being circulated.

"Our in-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger and remain committed to providing the best possible in-flight experience and ensuring compliance with all food and hygiene standards," it said.

Last month, food safety regulator FSSAI had issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight.

Also Read | IndiGo, Mumbai airport get showcause notice after passengers seen eating on tarmac

The incident had happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. The airline had apologised after the passenger shared a video on social media.

FSSAI issued directives urging airlines and flight caterers to adhere to its food safety regulations, emphasizing the necessity of comprehensive information on passenger-served items through proper labeling.

The FSSAI had convened a meeting with leading flight caterers and airlines on January 16 to evaluate and enhance the existing food safety protocols within the airline catering industry.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 14 Feb 2024, 04:26 PM IST
