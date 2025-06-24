IndiGo issues fresh advisory amid Israel-Iran conflict, warns of longer travel time, alternate routes

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire deal had been reached between Israel and Iran, several countries in the Gulf region started reopening their airspace, easing the flight disruptions.

In a statement on Tuesday, low-cost carrier IndiGo said that the flight operations through the Gulf region have stabilised. However, it cautioned the passengers that there could be some delays as airspace over Iran remains closed.

“The flight operations into, out of, and through the Gulf countries have stabilised and are operating as scheduled,” the carrier said in a post on social media platform X.

“However, as airspace over Iran remains restricted, some flights may take alternate routes, which could result in longer travel times. We recommend keeping a close watch on your flight status for the latest updates,” it added.

“Rest assured, we are here to assist you and ensure smooth facilitation throughout your journey. Thank you for your continued understanding and trust as we work to bring you safely to your destination.”

The flight operations in the region were suspended after Iran launched missile attacks on US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the largest US military base in the region - Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. These attacks were believed to be a retaliatory move by Iran following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities – Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow – in the early hours of Sunday.

Following this, most countries in the Gulf region, including the UAE, closed their airspace, leading to flight cancellations by several airlines. According to Bloomberg, dozens of aircraft were diverted from Dubai and Doha during the disruptions that lasted several hours.

In India, on Tuesday morning, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely affected since Monday night, with 48 cancellations reported across both arrivals and departures, according to news agency ANI.

Among the affected services, 28 were incoming flights and 20 were outbound, with national carrier Air India and low-cost operator IndiGo bearing the brunt of the disruptions.

Air India had 17 arrival and 10 departure cancellations, totalling 27 flights. IndiGo followed with eight arrival and seven departure cancellations, amounting to 15 flights. Other airlines, including global carriers, saw three arrivals and three departures cancelled.